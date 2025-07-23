Former TD Colm Keaveney banned from driving for four years for refusing to provide sample to Garda

Former Labour and Fianna Fáil TD Colm Keaveney has been banned from driving for four years after refusing to provide a blood or urine sample to gardaí following a late-night incident in Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Keaveney (54), of Milltown Road, Tuam, Co Galway appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to two offences: failing to provide a specimen under Section 12 of the Road Traffic Act and failing to stop after a collision.

The incident occurred on October 11th, 2024, when gardaí observed a Ford Focus being driven without lights through Boyle.

The vehicle veered across the road and collided with a car waiting at a junction, but did not stop. It was later pulled over on St Patrick Street.

When approached, Keaveney appeared intoxicated, was unsteady on his feet, had glassy eyes, and smelled of alcohol.

He was arrested and brought to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station, where he refused to provide a blood or urine sample to a designated doctor despite a formal demand.

His solicitor said Keaveney had been under significant personal strain, including the recent deaths of both parents and ongoing chronic pain from spinal surgery.

She said he had no previous criminal convictions and had asked to see his own doctor at the station, which was not possible. He is a father of three, including an infant.

“Mr Keaveney is not the sort of person you expect to see before the court,” she said, citing his background and cooperation.

Judge Murphy imposed a €250 fine and a four-year disqualification from driving. Other charges, including no insurance and no licence, were struck out after he produced valid documents.

A long-time figure in politics, Keaveney began his political career on Tuam Town Council in 1999 and was elected to the Dáil in 2011 as a Labour TD for Galway East.

He lost the party whip in 2012 over a vote of conscience on a Government plan to cut to an annual care grant as part of the 2013 budget and later joined Fianna Fáil, becoming the first sitting TD to cross directly between the two parties.

He lost his Dáil seat in 2016 and later served one term on Galway County Council.