Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael open to Labour coalition with opinions split on Independents

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael remain interested in a three-party coalition involving the Labour Party, senior figures from both parties have separately said.

The Labour Party’s parliamentary party is meeting on Monday afternoon to decide on the next steps it wishes to take in government-formation talks.

After the Social Democrats last week rebuffed its offer to form a centre-left bloc, it is expected to decide whether to hold talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the coming weeks. There is division among its 11 TDs about entering coalition as a junior partner.

On Sunday, senior Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said it was possible for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to form a stable government supported by a “reliable” cohort of Independent TDs.

However, a number of other Fianna Fáil sources on Sunday said the party wanted to make a “genuine effort” to seek an agreement with the Labour Party. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will also speak to the Social Democrats but there is less expectation of its interest in being part of a coalition.

Only one of 10 Fianna Fáil TDs reached by The Irish Times on Sunday said they were in favour of exploring only the support of Independents. Nine Deputies said they were open to a coalition with Labour or were “agnostic” between Labour and Independents.

“My gut instinct is to be supported by a bloc,” said one TD. “Labour is a bloc. The Independents have been trying to create one but the reason they are Independent is they have no whip. I worry about a shock. Some Independents you would not bring lion-hunting under any circumstances.”

Another TD said the predominant view in Fianna Fáil was that the Labour Party would give more stability, but said: “At this moment it’s unclear if they want to go in or not.”

A senior Fine Gael source said the party had “worked well with Labour before so we are open to working with them again”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik is expected to speak separately to Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin early this week. Mr Harris is also speaking with Independent TDs on Monday, and is expected to hold lengthy discussions – the first since the elections – with Mr Martin in advance of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

It comes as Fine Gael has outlined a new strategy for the Seanad elections whereby only candidates with a realistic prospect of winning a Dáil seat will get the full backing of the party. As a result a number of Senators who have served at least two terms – including Tim Lombard, Maria Byrne, Martin Conway and Paddy Burke – will no longer be preferred candidates. Two other Senators, Seán Kyne and John McGahon, have indicated they will be stepping back from politics.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said it is her intention to lead Sinn Féin into the next election, notwithstanding the results of the election.

Speaking on RTÉ's This Week, Ms McDonald repeatedly criticised Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin for refusing to talk to her party in the wake of the election. Fianna Fáil has said Mr Martin will not meet Ms McDonald, citing policy differences.

