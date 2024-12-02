Election 2024: Form your own government with our Coalition builder tool

Election 2024Coalition builder

Select parties or individual independent TDs to create your fantasy government

Election 2024: The parties need to come together to achieve majority in the Dáil and form a government. Crunch the numbers, below.
Mon Dec 02 2024 - 22:24
  • Now that all 174 TDs have been elected to serve in the 34th Dáil, it’s time to form a coalition government.
  • Select a party by pressing the + button on the left.
  • IO includes independent TDs as well as members of smaller parties including Aontú and Independent Ireland. To select TDs from this block press the + button to the left of the block and then use the + button on the right hand side to add more individual TDs to your government.
  • Once you have reacted a majority, you have put together a Coalition government, but you can keep building to make sure there’s a bigger majority.
  • Hit ‘restart’ to create a different Coalition government.
