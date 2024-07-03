Taoiseach plans early meeting with UK government after election to ‘reset’ relations between both islands

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the Summer Economic Statement will be announced next week. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he will seek early engagement with the next British government to forge stronger relationships between the administrations on both islands.

Mr Harris told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that the UK election on Thursday provided an “opportunity and major moment” to reset relations with our nearest neighbour.

The Taoiseach told TDs and Senators that he was not prejudging the outcome but said it was timely to seek “early engagement to discuss close, good relationships, between Ireland and the UK, in a post-Brexit environment.”

It is widely expected that the Labour Party under leader Keir Starmer will win its largest majority in a century and bring to an end an unbroken period of 14 years of Conservative party rule.

Mr Harris also said the Summer Economic Statement will be announced next week. He called on party colleagues to use the Summer period to present new ideas for the party to tackle the cost of living.

In relation to reports on vacant childcare facilities, Mr Harris said he has asked for an audit on how many were built but never opened.

Turning to the future funding of RTÉ he said a decision would be made by the end of the month. The three fundamental guiding principles, he said, were sustainability; recognising the good public service broadcasting done by all providers and not just RTÉ; and ensuring reform takes place at the national broadcaster.

A motion from Deputy Michael Ring calling on the Government to exempt active farmland from the Residential Zoned Land Tax was formally adopted by the parliamentary party. Mr Ring said the tax was causing “great aggravation and upset to genuine farming families that did not want to sell their land”.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien told colleagues that there were now over 500 first-time buyers purchasing property each week. He said it was the highest rate since 2007. He also told colleagues there had been 52,000 commencements of homes being built between January and May this year.

Party leader Micheál Martin said challenges remained in the housing sector but said that there had been many positive changes since Fianna Fáil took over the portfolio in 2020.

Separately, representatives from the hospitality industry met both parties’ parliamentarians in Leinster House on Wednesday to call for the reinstatement of the 9 per cent VAT rate on food.

They argued that the reduction to this rate would “stem the tide” of restaurant and cafe closures.

They also said it would return long-term viability to the hospitality sector.

A source who attended the meetings said both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael parliamentarians gave strong support to the proposal, adding that if granted by new Minister for Finance Jack Chambers, it would be the only support package for the hospitality industry in the Budget.