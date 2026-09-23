The grim reality of US sanctions; dependence on multinationals; and child trafficking

International Criminal Court judge Nicolas Guillou at the Law Society of Ireland's headquarters in Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A French judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said the “rule of law” is at stake over US sanctions on judges.

A newly released filing has highlighted Ireland’s dependence on a handful of multinationals for corporation tax, with Apple and Microsoft contributing 98 per cent of the tens of billions collected.

Criminal exploitation by drug gangs is now the biggest concern among organisations working in child trafficking, according to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

Radiologists have raised concerns about doctors reviewing scans for Irish patients from abroad, stating that their lack of registration with the Irish regulator can result in “increased patient risk”.