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German chancellor under pressure after elections; more trouble with Leaving Cert overhaul

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German Chanellor refuses to resign over state election results; Leaving Cert overhaul; and free hot school meals

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German chancellor Friedrich Merz speaking after poor state elections results for his party on Sunday. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA
German chancellor Friedrich Merz speaking after poor state elections results for his party on Sunday. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA
Andrew McNair
Mon Sept 21 2026 - 06:00

German chancellor Freidrich Merz has spoken of a “disaster” after big gains in state elections for the far-right Alternative for Germany and the far-left ⁠Die Linke, but he is refusing to resign.

Housing Minister James Browne is continuing to push for a significant expansion of the Help-to-Buy scheme before Budget 2027.

The overhaul of the Leaving Certificate is facing fresh turbulence, with the country’s largest second-level teachers’ union, the ASTI, warning of growing frustration among the people tasked with redesigning the curriculum.

A review of free hot school meals shows pupils are choosing processed food over healthy alternatives.

The Irish Times looks at the impact the tech billionaire John Collison has had on the town of Abbeyleix, Co Laois, where he bought a historic estate five years ago.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Friedrich MerzGermanyLeaving Certificate

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