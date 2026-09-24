Poland says Starlink station blaze was sabotage as Denmark warns of rising Russian threat

A blaze at a Starlink station ‌in Poland that engulfed its power system and backup generator on Wednesday evening was an ‌act of sabotage aimed at disrupting internet services, including for Ukraine’s military, a government minister said.

Poland ​has been on heightened alert for acts of sabotage since Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in such incidents.

“The fire engulfed the power ​station and the generator; it is clear that this act of sabotage was deliberately designed to disable ⁠the station – effectively cutting off the internet connection ... and disrupting internet ‌access ‌for ​various institutions, including the Ukrainian military,” Polish deputy prime minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said.

He said the station in central Poland ⁠was now operating normally. Ukraine has ​not publicly commented on whether the ​fire had caused any disruptions on its side.

Gawkowski said it had not ‌been established who was responsible for ​the fire, but that “many signs suggest this aligns with Russia’s new doctrine of ⁠attack”.

Krzysztof Gawkowski, deputy prime minister of Poland, said it had not ‌been established who was responsible for ​the fire, but that “many signs suggest this aligns with Russia’s new doctrine of ⁠attack”. Photograph: Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“While everything is operational ⁠today, we must ​recognise, as prime minister [Donald] Tusk recently noted, that this is an element of hybrid warfare,” he said.

Elon Musk activated Starlink services over Ukraine in 2022 after Kyiv pleaded for help in the first days following Russia’s full-scale invasion. Poland has said previously it has been paying for Ukraine’s Starlink subscription.

Despite Musk’s subsequent clashes with Ukrainian ‌officials over his views on ⁠the war, Ukraine’s military relies on tens of thousands of Starlink terminals for battlefield communications and some drone operations.

Musk also agreed to ‌turn off thousands of Russian “grey-market” Starlinks in Ukraine this year, causing problems for Russian ​forces.

Ukraine is now seeking to also use the ​terminals for attacks on Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said ​on Thursday that inviting Russian president Vladimir Putin to a December G20 meeting ​in Miami, Florida may encourage ‌Moscow to continue its aggression towards Ukraine,

US secretary of state ​Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that ⁠he hoped Putin would accept ​the invitation and that it would ​give him the chance to engage with US president Donald Trump and other world leaders.

“If ​inviting Putin to the G20 ​could bring us closer to a just ‌peace, ⁠I would be absolutely in favour of it,” Tusk told a news conference.

“However – and this is both ​my concern ​and ⁠what my experience tells me – at this stage, Russia ​might well view it as ​an ⁠encouragement to continue its aggressive policies. That is what I fear.”

The ⁠Kremlin ​said on Wednesday that ​Russia would consider the invitation.

Moscow has stepped up its air war on Ukraine in recent months, deploying more of its faster and harder-to-stop drones while Ukraine is short of interceptors to down ballistic ​missiles.

Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and its northeast killed ‌eight people on Thursday in attacks that included a maternity hospital and a farm, officials said.

Two people died in the latest assault on Kyiv, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was ​in New York for the UN General Assembly.

“As people were sleeping, flashes from explosions ⁠lit up the sky,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

“Once again, the main targets of their strike were Kyiv and ​civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, a maternity hospital, energy infrastructure, and logistics.”

Police said nine homes, a post office, warehouses and ​dozens of cars were also damaged in Kyiv.

A separate Russian attack on a vegetable storage facility at a farm in a village of the northeastern Kharkiv region killed six people and injured a further 12, prosecutors said.

The overnight barrage around Ukraine included ​an unspecified number of hypersonic and ballistic missiles, 282 drones and other weapons, Ukraine’s air force said.

Denmark’s defence intelligence service, meanwhile, said in a new threat assessment on ​Thursday that Russia is likely to intensify its hybrid war against the West in the coming months.

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention after Germany recently ​blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European ⁠Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in hybrid ​warfare, sabotage operations in Nato countries, or plotting any confrontation.

The Russian embassy to Denmark did ​not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The defence intelligence service said Russia will carry out more frequent attacks against the West and Nato “with greater consequences for the countries targeted than in the ​past.”

It added that there was “a low but growing risk” that Russia would launch a ​limited military attack against one or several Nato countries that border Russia.

“A limited military attack would be a ‌desperate ⁠move on Russia’s part and, like the intensified hybrid attacks, could potentially take place in the coming months,” it said. – Reuters