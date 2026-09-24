Woman ‘threatened’ after welfare check on vulnerable neighbour secures restraining order

The judge heard the woman had noticed her neighbour frequently appeared bruised and that the man, a relative, often visited her. Photograph: iStock/Getty Images

A Dublin woman has secured an interim restraining order after she was allegedly subjected to threats when she carried out a welfare check on a vulnerable neighbour.

The visibly upset witness applied to Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court for emergency protection from a man who is her neighbour’s relative.

The parties involved cannot be named for legal reasons, as the civil restraining order proceedings are held in camera to protect their anonymity.

The judge heard the woman had noticed her neighbour frequently appeared bruised and that the man, a relative, often visited her.

On a date earlier this month, she and her partner went to check on the neighbour after hearing what sounded like a terrifying attack.

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When the woman knocked to see if her neighbour was safe, the man screamed and shut the door, the court heard.

A week later, the man allegedly targeted the applicant’s own home. She testified that he knocked on her door, demanded “apologise to me now” three times in a feverish manner, and threatened to expose himself to her and her partner, before the door was shut.

The woman alleged that he then subjected her to graphic and violent threats. She stated she could not get the words out of her head.

The woman maintained that the man attempted to break her door open and threw an object at it, causing damage. The court heard she has a recording of the incident, which could be played at a later stage.

The applicant added that gardaí have had previous interactions with the man, and she believed he may have special needs.

However, Halpin said he must know right from wrong.

The judge granted the interim restraining order, ruling that gardaí must serve it on the respondent.

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The emergency order stipulates that the respondent must not come within 1km of the woman’s home, must not use or threaten violence, must not put her in fear, and is barred from using abusive or threatening language to or about her.

The case was adjourned to next week for a full hearing, where the respondent will have the opportunity to present his version of events before the court decides whether to grant a permanent order, which can last up to five years.

The Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023 introduced civil restraining orders to provide immediate legal protection against harassment, stalking, violence or threats. Breaching the order is punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to €4,000.