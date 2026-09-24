Gardaí in Dublin seize scramblers, e-bikes and e-scooters

The scramblers, e-bikes and scooters were seized as part of Operation Meacán. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí in Dublin have seized 36 scramblers, e-bikes and scooters as part of an operation targeting the use of such vehicles in criminal activity.

Gardaí in the Dublin Metropolitan Region East also recovered drugs with a street value of about €137,800, and €10,200 in cash as part of the operation. Cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis were recovered.

Gardaí made the seizures over a six-week period during August and September.

A number of people were charged following the operation, including for alleged drug offences, dangerous driving, robbery, theft, trespass and criminal damage. Gardaí also made a number of referrals to the youth diversion bureau.

The seizures were made as part of the latest phase of Operation Meacán, the Garda crackdown on the use of scramblers and other light vehicles for illegal activity.

[ Gardaí seize illegally modified e-scooters and scrambler in west Dublin in major crackdownOpens in new window ]

“An Garda Síochána remains committed to working closely with local communities to address concerns about the unlawful use of scramblers, e-scooters and e-bikes and to enhance road safety for all road users,” a spokesperson said.

The use of scramblers and other light vehicles has come under increased scrutiny since the death of 16-year-old Grace Lynch in January after she was struck by a scrambler at a pedestrian crossing in Finglas, Dublin 11.

Gardaí also recovered drugs worth an estimated €137,800 and €10,200 in cash. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

An 18-year-old male later appeared in court charged in connection with the incident.

[ Owners of scramblers face doubling of charges if vehicles are seizedOpens in new window ]

Legislation introduced after Grace Lynch’s death banned the use of scramblers and quad bikes in all public places.

Since September 4th, e-scooter users have been required to wear helmets and high-visibility clothing, while, from October 2nd, the age limit for e-scooter users will rise from 16 to 18.