Energy bills the top budget concerns, non-EU doctors, and using your parents’ first names

Help with the cost of energy and home heating is the top priority for voters in next month’s budget, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll.

The HSE is appointing doctors from outside of the EU to work in hospitals without having assurances about their competence in the English language or that they had no criminal records in Ireland or abroad, internal auditors have maintained.

The Government is expected to offer 16-year-olds a €100 voucher to spend on arts and culture events as part of Budget 2027. Our Europe correspondent Naomi O’Leary has been looking at the various countries that have brought in similar schemes.

What do you call your parents? Mum? Dad? Or by their first names? Simon Tierney asks what that says about family dynamics.