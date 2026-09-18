Tech giant tax should be ‘shared amongst EU countries’; HSE productivity; and Eleanor Donaldson

Ireland’s tax receipts from tech giants should be redistributed amongst European countries, the French finance minister has told The Irish Times.

Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney has described the proposal of welcoming Canada as an “associate member” of the European Union as a “positive move”.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is facing fresh questions over hospital productivity, after new analysis found inpatient activity rose by just 2 per cent over the past six years, despite a 52 per cent increase in real spending.

Eleanor Donaldson is to appeal the decision of her trial of the facts, which found she aided and abetted her husband, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Donaldson, on child sex abuse offences.

A data centre which was granted planning permission from Mayo County Council last year has had it overturned.