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Kinahan snr faces no charges; Omagh bombing inquiry resumes; and unused military vehicles

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Kinahan snr faces no charges; Omagh bombing inquiry resumes; and unused military vehicles

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Christopher Kinahan senior at a World Food Programme humanitarian aviation conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in October 2019.
Christopher Kinahan senior at a World Food Programme humanitarian aviation conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in October 2019.
Andrew McNair
Tue Sept 22 2026 - 06:06

Kinahan cartel founder Christy Kinahan Snr is unlikely to face criminal charges unless new information emerges, The Irish Times has established.

Dissident republican Colm Murphy “sat like a spider at the centre of the web of the plan to detonate a bomb in Omagh”, the inquiry into the 1998 atrocity was told on Monday.

The Irish Times has heard from victims of racial attacks in Belfast of how they “feared” for their lives as mobs attacked their homes.

Some armoured vehicles purchased by the Defence Forces recorded no mileage for years, newly released figures show.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times

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