Metrolink economic growth; President Connolly in Scotland; and students keen on military careers

Catherine Connolly speaking during a visit to the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) in Edinburgh, at the start of her four-day visit to Scotland. Photography: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Dublin’s MetroLink project could pave the way for 77,000 additional homes along the route between Swords, Co Dublin and Dartmouth Square.

President Catherine Connolly is spending the second day of her official visit to Scotland in Glasgow, as she continues a four-day programme aimed at strengthening ties between Ireland and Scotland.

Ursula Von Der Leyen has backed Canada to become an ‘associate member of the EU, but what does that mean?

The Irish Times speaks to students interested in a career in the Defence Forces.