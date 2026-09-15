Motorists don’t know annual running costs; landowners in the Dáil; and AI shares nosedive

Drivers are in the dark when it comes to the annual cost of motoring. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Most Irish drivers still have no idea just how much it’s really costing every year, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute.

An Irish Times investigation has found that the Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, is the largest farming landowner in the Oireachtas.

Fewer victims are reporting crimes to Gardaí, with many saying they don’t believe anything will be done, or that the incident isn’t worth reporting.

Shares in some of the world’s biggest technology and chip companies have fallen sharply after leading figures in artificial intelligence called for the industry to slow down the development of its most advanced systems.