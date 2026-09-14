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Families displaced by riots, Trump and united Ireland, asylum in Italy

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Displaced in Belfast after the summer race riots; Row sparked over Donald Trump’s united Ireland comments

Listen | 07:51
The Irish Times looks at the fallout after Donald Trump said he would 'love' to see a united Ireland. Photograph: Alex Kent/The New York Times
The Irish Times looks at the fallout after Donald Trump said he would 'love' to see a united Ireland. Photograph: Alex Kent/The New York Times
Andrew McNair
Mon Sept 14 2026 - 06:51

Authorities in Northern Ireland say they don’t know how many immigrant families displaced in the summer race riots in Belfast have been able to return home.

The Irish Times looks at the fallout after Donald Trump said he would “love” to see a united Ireland.

Tusla’s chief executive has warned that vulnerable children and families could face poorer outcomes if the agency is forced to absorb budget cuts in next year’s budget.

Our correspondent Sally Hayden visits an asylum centre in Italy amid new European migration rules.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Northern IrelandDonald TrumpTusla

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