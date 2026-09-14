Families displaced by riots, Trump and united Ireland, asylum in Italy

The Irish Times looks at the fallout after Donald Trump said he would 'love' to see a united Ireland. Photograph: Alex Kent/The New York Times

Authorities in Northern Ireland say they don’t know how many immigrant families displaced in the summer race riots in Belfast have been able to return home.

The Irish Times looks at the fallout after Donald Trump said he would “love” to see a united Ireland.

Tusla’s chief executive has warned that vulnerable children and families could face poorer outcomes if the agency is forced to absorb budget cuts in next year’s budget.

Our correspondent Sally Hayden visits an asylum centre in Italy amid new European migration rules.