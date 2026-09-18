‘Something really incredible’: Sexual violence survivors to share stories on Culture Night

Coley McManus and Colm Quearney rehearsing for Culture Night during one of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre/Fighting Words creative workshops. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

At about 7.30pm on Thursday, participants in a series of workshops for people who have experienced sexual violence sang an original song, Thread of Hope, aloud as they rehearsed for their Culture Night performance in Dublin.

Coley McManus, from Dublin, is one of the 23 who attended the workshops, which took place at the headquarters of creative organisation Fighting Words over several weeks.

We-Consent, an initiative of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC), spanned art, illustration, poetry, songwriting and story-writing.

McManus said she initially did not know which area to choose, but the songwriting workshop “spoke to” her because of her musical background.

The series of workshop will culminate in an exhibition and live performance at the Hen’s Teeth venue in Dublin 8, where McManus will perform her song Deep Breath and sing on Thread Of Hope, which was co-written by participants during the songwriting workshops.

Words from the song Thread of Hope are projected on a screen during a rehearsal for the WeSpeak.ie Live performance. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

She thought the workshops would be a “safe space for creativity” where she could say things “that you would be scared to say plainly and kind of cloak them in ... metaphorical language and song lyrics”.

“The power of creativity is so important for healing,” she said.

“We’ve all been through things and we don’t have to share, but it’s like informed by the whole situation and I just think it’s so lovely to be in the space where we all get it.”

McManus said she was feeling some nerves in advance of the public performance, but was “really, really proud” of the songs.

“I think we’ve done something really incredible here.”

The workshops marked the first time she “properly got a chance” to speak about her experience.

“It’s been a really lovely, safe space, especially with the kind of mixes of age groups and the mixes of backgrounds and stuff, to be able to share all that.”

Edie Cunningham of the DRCC said the initiative was born from the realisation that “so many people will never call our helpline and so many people will never even tell someone in their life that they might have experienced sexual violence”.

DRCC’s online platform WeSpeak.ie offers survivors of sexual violence an opportunity to tell their own stories, in their own time and words.

Edie Cunningham of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre during a rehearsal for the performance. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“We wanted to make sure they had an alternative outlet where they could anonymously, safely and securely share their story.”

She said the workshop series was called WeSpeak.ie Live because it brings those stories to life.

The workshops were a “really beautiful way” to bring a diverse group of people together to celebrate their creativity, she said, noting she had seen participants grow in confidence and empowerment and “really take ownership of their own voice”.

One woman who attended the workshop, Philomena, said she used writing “as a form of therapy” while coming out of addiction. She saw an advertisement for the initiative on Facebook.

Writing has been a passion for Philomena since she was a teenager, and she decided she wanted to do something with her writing over the last year “because I have a story and I can share it with others to help others”.

She said the workshop series “generates amazing awareness because a lot of women, especially in addiction, don’t feel like they have been raped because once we’ve taken substances, we don’t feel like consent is our right”.

It was “important to showcase” that “the body, the anatomy, is still ours and consent is still valid if you are drunk or you’re not”.

Philomena has since moved on to writing plays and hopes it is just a beginning. “It’s been an amazing journey,” she says.

Slow Violence by Marz, an artwork that came out of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre/Fighting Words creative workshops and will be displayed at the Hen's Teeth venue in Dublin 8 for Culture Night. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Deanna Alexandria, another participant in the songwriting workshop, said the initiative sounded like something that would be “close to my heart”.

She has written her own song, co-wrote another with a fellow participant and contributed to Thread of Hope with the wider group.

Colm Quearney, outreach co-ordinator of Fighting Words, said he observed breakthroughs, growth and support during the workshops, recalling participants choosing to read or sing their own pieces rather than have it read on their behalf.

“It was quite therapeutic for the participants and it was a lovely, safe feeling in the room.”

The exhibition can be viewed at Hen’s Teeth from 1pm on Friday with the sold-out performance taking place from 7pm to 9.30pm. DRCC can be contacted on a national 24-hour helpline on 1800 77 88 88 and via its website.