Podcast – 5 stories in 10 minutes: pre-trial hearing due in Gerry Adams civil case today

A crucial pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place in a London court today in the civil action taken against Gerry Adams by three IRA bomb victims.

Schools may soon have to state how much money they’ve taken in voluntary contributions and how the funds are being spent.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rainfall tomorrow, while the National Emergency Co-ordination Group says Thursday will be the real ‘pinch-point’ in terms of flood risk.

Upgrading your home to a warmer, more energy efficient one is more accessible after new grants were announced last week. But it’s still an investment worth thousands of euro, so Joanne Hunt is running a cost-benefit analysis to see if it’s worth it.

And on World Cancer Day, Róisín Ingle is writing about how she can forget she’s living with the disease ... apart from the day before her quarterly CT and bone scan results. That’s when she allows herself to wonder.