High spring tides and heavy rain threaten further flood damage as Cabinet approves increase in aid

The river Slaney in Enniscorthy after bursting its banks during Storm Chandra. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Householders and businesses have been warned to brace for further flooding in the coming days, as local authorities and agencies scramble to prevent further damage in vulnerable areas.

Following a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, officials warned that with “heavy and persistent rain” forecast for the rest of the week, especially for southern and eastern counties, there is a danger of “further river, surface and coastal flooding”.

The group added: “High spring tides over the coming days, combined with strong winds and surge, may cause wave overtopping, coastal and estuary flooding.”

Met Éireann warned that more heavy rain falling on saturated ground, combined with high river levels and high tides, is a “worst-case scenario” and will lead to localised and river flooding and difficult travel conditions.

In advance of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Ministers met remotely to approve an increase, from €20,000 to €100,000, to the amount of assistance available to small businesses affected by flood damage.

Initial payments of up to €5,000 will be available within one to two days, said officials, with payments of up to €20,000 to be provided following assessments. For businesses facing the worst damage, total assistance of up to €100,000 may be available after an “independent professional assessment”, said the Department of Enterprise.

The definition of “small business” for these schemes will also be updated to include those with up to 50 employees. The scheme will be administered by the Irish Red Cross.

“This scheme is designed to deliver real financial relief fast, so owners can focus on reopening their doors, protecting jobs and restoring local life,” said Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke. “Behind every damaged premises is a person, a livelihood and a community depending on them, and our priority is to ensure support arrives quickly and helps businesses get back on their feet.”

The Slaney river near Bunclody, Wexford as Met Eireann has issued an updated Status Yellow weather warning amid 'uncertainty' over rain following Storm Chandra.

Ministers also met senior officials at Government Buildings to discuss the flooding and future preventive measures.

Interim measures to resolve the danger of flooding countrywide were under way, the meeting was told. There has been significant damage to roads across the State, with some estimates putting the repair bill at up to €40 million.

Moreover, the Government is likely to consider classifying flood defences as critical infrastructure in future in an attempt to accelerate the planning process for vital works, which have in some cases been derailed or delayed by objections in the planning system.

Government Chief Whip Mary Butler, during a visit to Passage East in Co Waterford, said there was frustration among many people about delays in putting flood defences in place.

Fire and flood repair specialist Kevin Kelly said the devastation caused by last week’s flooding is different from what he has previously seen.

His team is working on about 100 homes in Aughrim, Co Wicklow, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford and Rathfarnham in Dublin.

Kelly, who has been in business since 2002, said: “This flood is not like any other flood before, as in the force of this flood, the way it came and how fast it came. It’s a miracle ... that nobody drowned in it.”

The strength of the flood water, he said, meant it left a lot more “filth and mud and dirt” than usual in people’s homes.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was critical of the Government. She said, “flooding is not alone predictable, it is also preventable”. McDonald added that the Government was responsible for delays around flood prevention measures.