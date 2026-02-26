Early Edition podcast: Michael Gaine murder charge, transport police powers, Botox, and the next GAA president

Michael Kelley, 54, outside Tralee Courthouse in Tralee, Co Kerry, where he has been charged with the murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A 54-year-old American man, Michael Kelley, remains in custody this morning after being charged in court with the murder of Kerry sheep farmer Michael Gaine.

Members of a planned new public transport security service are to be given powers of arrest and pursuit.

A “so-called” live YouTube gaming stream hosted by a man accused of murdering his pregnant partner, Natalie McNally, has been played to jurors at Belfast Crown Court.

Proposed name changes for places such as Herzog Park in Rathgar, south Dublin, may be “legally unsafe” because of a gap in legislation, according to legal advice received by Dublin City Council.

A new president of the GAA will be elected on Friday night, before taking office and succeeding Jarlath Burns in 2027. The Irish Times has quizzed the three candidates on some of the most pressing matters facing the GAA.

Author Emer McLysaght is writing about the dread of her upcoming book tour, and how it has finally driven her to get Botox after years of holding out.