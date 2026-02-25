Former partner of Natalie McNally ‘peddled false alibi’ about live gaming stream, court hears

Natalie McNally was killed on December 18th, 2022, when she was 15 weeks' pregnant

A “so-called” live YouTube gaming stream hosted by a man accused of murdering his pregnant partner, Natalie McNally, has been played to jurors at Belfast Crown Court.

On the third day of the murder trial the accused, Stephen McCullagh, sat in the dock watching the footage played online on the evening the Co Armagh woman was killed.

It was called The Violent Night Christmas Live Gaming Stream.

At the opening of the trial on Monday the court heard the footage was recorded days earlier.

It was used by the defendant who “peddled a false alibi”, the prosecution said.

McCullagh (36), from Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, Co Antrim, has denied the murder.

McNally (32) was killed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan on the night of December 18th, 2022, when she was 15 weeks’ pregnant.

The time of death was 8.50pm-9.30pm.

When McCullagh was first arrested on the night of the murder, he told police he was at home hosting the six-hour live stream from 6pm until midnight.

He was rearrested in late January 2023 and in a prepared statement submitted on February 2nd, McCullagh admitted the stream was pre-recorded.

On Wednesday prosecution barrister Charles MacCreanor said a portion of the “so-called live stream” would be played.

The footage showed the defendant drinking Guinness and Baileys as he played the Grand Theft Auto Vice City game.

He said: “I’m going to drink during this live stream … I’m going to drink and drive in the game.

“I’m not leaving the house tonight.”

About 90 minutes of footage was played to the jury of six men and six women.

McCullagh swore and screamed loudly throughout the stream.

“I’m a very angry gamer by the way,” he said.

Wearing a Santa hat, he introduced the stream.

“And we’re live … hello, hello to all on this glorious Sunday evening. I thought, why not, I’m going to do a live stream the week before Christmas,” he said.

He told YouTube followers that he “can’t look at the live chat for some reason” and asked them to “chat amongst” themselves.

WhatsApp messages between the defendant and McNally on the days before her death were read to the jury.

Hours before she was murdered, she watched the World Cup final and wrote at 5.55pm: “Argentina win it, I’m crying…”

Two minutes later, McCullagh messaged her: “Right, I’m off to stream the night away. Wish me luck.”

Earlier, a small black-handed knife found beside McNally’s body at the murder scene was shown to the jury.

A silver dog bowl and a sheet of paper containing information on diabetes, which were also found close to the deceased’s body, was also shown as evidence exhibits.

On Tuesday the court heard a police officer describe how the bowl appeared to be filled with blood.

The trial continues.