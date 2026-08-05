Re-Turn chief executive and board share six-figure pay rise

Re-Turn chief executive Ciarán Foley and board members earned a 16 per cent increase to their pay last year.

The not-for-profit company paid out total compensation of €700,000 to Foley and private sector executives from Coca-Cola HBC Ireland, Britvic, Heineken, Musgrave and Diageo who sit on its board.

Re-Turn, set up in 2022 by beverage producers to manage Ireland’s deposit return scheme, has faced pressure from Opposition politicians to disclose the remuneration paid to its top staff.

The company has previously said it cannot comment on pay to individual staff, but disclosed that all remuneration figures for management include salary, pension payments and health insurance benefits.

A spokesman for Re-Turn on Tuesday declined to confirm how much was paid last year to Foley, the former managing director of DHL in Ireland, who was appointed to lead the body in 2023.

Last month, Foley and Re-Turn chairman Tony Keohane faced questions at the Oireachtas committee on climate, environment and energy about pay to top staff at the organisation.

Re-Turn previously disclosed that five key management personnel, including Foley, were paid a combined €1.1 million in 2024. In its latest annual report, payments to key management personnel rose to €1.4 million.

The figure increased by €300,000 because payments to board members are now included in this item on the balance sheet.

A note in Re-Turn’s accounts said directors’ remuneration “was correctly recognised within staff costs and disclosed in the directors’ remuneration note” in the financial statements for 2024.

“Accordingly, there is no impact on the surplus for the year, net assets, cash flows or total staff costs previously reported,” the financial statement said.

[ DCC suggested limiting return scheme to those with registered waste collectionOpens in new window ]

The deposit return scheme was launched in early 2024 in an attempt to increase recycling rates and reduce waste. Some 1.4 billion cans and bottles were returned last year, up from 877 million in 2024. The return rate rose from 53.9 to 76.4 per cent.

During the year, Re-Turn’s income from producer fees and the sale of material rose from €47.7 million to €64.4 million. It booked a surplus of €34.4 million, down from €44.9 million in 2024. It also earned €60.1 million from unredeemed deposits, down from €66.7 million, but this figure could fall as cans and bottles could yet be returned.

The decline in surplus was linked to a large increase in administrative expenses, up from €15.7 million to €21 million, as professional and legal fees rose from €700,000 to €2.4 million and marketing costs increased from €4.6 million to €6.4 million.

Keohane last week said Re-Turn had observed a “major change in Ireland’s recycling behaviour” and become “firmly established as part of everyday life”. Foley said the company’s community impact has exceeded expectations.

“Schools, clubs, charities and local organisations are turning bottle and can returns into practical support for facilities, equipment and essential services.”

Re-Turn said the scheme has raised more than €1.67 million for charities, including €540,000 for Barnardos Ireland, Barretstown, Childline by ISPCC, the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice and Make-A-Wish Ireland.