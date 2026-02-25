American Michael Kelley charged with murder of Kerry sheep farmer Michael Gaine

Michael Kelley (54), who has been charged with the murder of Kerry Farmer Michael Gaine, pictured outside Tralee Courthouse on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A 54-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of Kerry sheep farmer Mike Gaine, who disappeared from his farm near Kenmare almost a year ago.

Michael Kelley was brought amid tight security to Tralee District Court on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with the murder of Gaine at Carrig East, Kenmare on a date unknown between March 20th and March 21st 2025.

Det Sgt Mark O’Sullivan of Killarney Garda Station gave evidence of arrest charge and caution and told the court that Kelley made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution at 3.06pm.

Court presenter Sgt Chris Manton said that gardaí were seeking a week’s remand in custody for Kelley to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence in the case.

Judge David Waters said he was granting the application given bail is not available on a murder charge at district court and he remanded Kelley in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on March 4th by video-link.

He also granted Kelley free legal aid and assigned solicitor Pat Mann after he presented a statement of means on behalf of his client who didn’t speak during the three minute hearing.

Gaine’s widow Janice was in court, accompanied by a Garda Family Liaison Officer and friends.

A native of Maine in the north eastern United States, Kelley served in the US army in the early 1990s and later worked a number of jobs in Maine before coming to Ireland in 2017.

He applied for asylum on arrival at Dublin Airport and was accommodated by the International Protection Accommodation Service at a centre in Killarney for a number of months.

He went first lived in woods in the National Park in Killarney and later spent a winter camping in woods in Kenmare before obtaining work as a farmhand.