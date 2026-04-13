Government unveils fuel supports, consumer complaints figures and Rory McIlroy is The Masters champion again

The Government has announced a €505 million package to help support the rising cost of fuel following a week of protests across Ireland.
Ryanair was the most complained-about company in Ireland last year according to new data released by the consumer watchdog.
It’s the 75th anniversary of the resignation of Noël Browne as health minister over the cabinets refusal to support the mother and child healthcare scheme.
Children are being exposed to gambling sites run overseas which don’t require age verification, according to the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.
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Rory McIlroy has become only the fourth golfer to win The Masters back to back.