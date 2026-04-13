Early Edition Podcast

Government unveils fuel supports, consumer complaints figures and Rory McIlroy is The Masters champion again

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Our top stories on Monday

Listen | 09:54
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lifts the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lifts the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Andrew McNair
Mon Apr 13 2026 - 07:18

The Government has announced a €505 million package to help support the rising cost of fuel following a week of protests across Ireland.

Ryanair was the most complained-about company in Ireland last year according to new data released by the consumer watchdog.

It’s the 75th anniversary of the resignation of Noël Browne as health minister over the cabinets refusal to support the mother and child healthcare scheme.

Children are being exposed to gambling sites run overseas which don’t require age verification, according to the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

READ MORE

Fuel protests: Some motorway blockages remain as protesters say €505m package ‘not enough’

Rory McIlroy overcomes demons to retain Masters title after another dramatic final day

An Post customer finds his parcel in green bin after second attempt to send it to France

The Irish building contractor who ‘fleeced’ US homeowners of €1.3 million

Rory McIlroy has become only the fourth golfer to win The Masters back to back.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times

OUR PODCASTS