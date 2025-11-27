Dublin attack likened to cartels, and IP applicants sleep rough to ‘demonstrate homelessness’

Gardai at the scene on Oak Downs estate where a women was attacked and set on fire at her home in Clondalkin, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Around 20 male International Protection applicants slept rough in freezing temperatures on Tuesday despite thousands of beds available. Sources have told Kitty Holland officials want to them to “demonstrate homelessness” in order to prove their need for accommodation.

Meanwhile Pat Leahy analyses Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan’s claim that immigration is increasing at the fastest rate in the EU, and Ireland can’t cope.

The HSE tried to conceal the fact it was on the cusp of awarding a state contract to the company at the centre of a false Garda vetting scandal. Jack Power reveals a review of Good People homecare’s dealings with Túsla, resulted in an employee being prohibited from any further work with vulnerable children.

Monday’s drug-related attack on a woman in Clondalkin in Dublin was akin to “cartel tactics,” a Garda source has told Conor Gallagher.

And Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv have told Eastern European correspondent Dan McLaughlin that Donald Trump’s “peace plan” with Russia is a “total betrayal.”