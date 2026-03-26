Where are Martina and Ammi Burke, modular homes, and World Cup playoff in Prague

Three weeks after a judge ordered their arrest and committal to prison, Martina and Ammi Burke have still not been located and jailed. They were found guilty of contempt of court in the High Court on the 4th of March, over their conduct during a February hearing relating to Enoch Burke.

The cost of fuel on forecourts around the country has started to fall reflecting the excise cuts to petrol and diesel. But our price watch editor Conor Pope has identified significant variations depending on where you are in the country.

Terms such as “prefab” and “rapid build” should be avoided when discussing “modern methods of construction” for housing in order to counter negative perceptions of its use, according to research funded by the State’s Housing Agency.

Thousands of Ireland fans have touched down in Prague in advance of tonight’s World Cup playoff. Jack Power has been chatting to some who’ve landed in the Czech capital before the game.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.