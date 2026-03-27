AIL preview: Terenure College and Cork Constitution in knockout mode for penultimate weekend

Terenure and Cork Con are in a three-way tussle with Lansdowne for the last two semi-final spots. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

The race for the playoffs intensifies across all five divisions on the penultimate weekend of the regular season in the Energia All-Ireland League. Some teams are already in knockout mode, none more so than Terenure College and Cork Constitution, who meet at Lakelands Park in what is akin to a quarter-final.

Terenure sit fourth on 48 points, above Con on points difference, while Lansdowne are three points above them in third making for a three-way tussle for the last two semi-final places.

The selections betray the game’s importance. Terenure welcome back Leinster hooker John McKee, Ireland Under-20s flanker Ben Blaney, ex-Ospreys backrower Will Hickey, and ex-Ireland Sevens winger Eddie Kelly, with Caspar Gabriel shifting to fullback, Craig Adams to midfield and Aran Egan to outhalf.

Similarly, Con welcome back talismanic captain Jack Kelleher, hooker Danny Sheehan and tighthead Luke Masters, as well as fullback Rob Hedderman, with George Coomber moving to wing and Johnny Murphy to midfield.

Terenure gained a modicum of revenge for the 33-22 final loss two years ago with a 25-15 first-round win last season at home, but Con won a 47-45 thriller in the final round and beat Terenure 42-14 at home last October.

Lansdowne host the leaders Clontarf, who have already secured another home semi-final, knowing that a win will almost certainly seal their place in the playoffs. However, a defeat would leave their semi-final place on the line ahead of a final-round trek to Con next weekend.

After a fourth successive win, Lansdowne are unchanged for the third game running while Clontarf restore scrumhalf Sam Owens and a new midfield of Daniel Hawkshaw and Conor Gibney behind an unchanged pack.

St Mary’s can ensure themselves a second successive home semi-finalif they beat Young Munster, who are sixth on 41 points and still mathematically in the mix.

In their final home game of the season, already relegated Nenagh Ormond host UCD, who will be in the relegation/promotion playoffs, while Ballynahinch and Old Belvedere can swing from the hip at Ballymacarn Park.

The 1B leaders Old Wesley host Naas with Dublin University, a point behind in second place, at home to City of Armagh, who sit fifth. They’re two points behind fourth-placed Garryowen, who are at home to relegated Queen’s.

In 2A, fifth-placed Corinthians (45 points) are in win-or-bust mode to reach the playoffs when hosting Dungannon, third on 50, with Wanderers (47) in fourth at home to relegated Banbridge.

There is a three-way tussle for the final playoff spot in 2B between Sligo, who are away to Buccs, and a point above both Rainey and Malone (43), who entertain promoted Galwegians and Clogher Valley, themselves chasing a home semi-final.

The 2C leaders Clonmel (64) are at home to playoff chasing Dolphin, while second-placed Bective (60) are in Midleton.

The IRFU announced on Friday that the Women’s Division will switch to 12 teams next season, with two divisions of six teams incorporating promotion and relegation. “The recommended provincial distribution” will be five clubs from Leinster, three from Munster, and two each from Connacht and Ulster.

Weekend fixtures (2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Old Belvedere, Ballymacarn Park; Lansdowne v Clontarf, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch; Nenagh Ormond v UCD, New Ormond Park; St. Mary’s College v Young Munster, Templeville Road; Terenure College v Cork Constitution, Lakelands Park.

Division 1B: Instonians v UCC, Shaw’s Bridge (2pm); Dublin University v City of Armagh, College Park; Garryowen v Queens, Dooradoyle; Highfield v Blackrock College, Woodleigh Park; Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park.

Division 2A: Galway Corinthians v Dungannon, Corinthian Park; Greystones v Ballymena, Dr. Hickey Park; Old Crescent v Cashel, Takumi Park; Shannon v MU Barnhall, Thomond Park; Wanderers v Banbridge, Merrion Road.

Division 2B: Buccaneers v Sligo, Dubarry Park; Malone v Clogher Valley, Gibson Park; Navan v Enniscorthy, Balreask Old; Rainey v Galwegians, Hatrick Park; Skerries v UL Bohemian, Holmpatrick.

Division 2C: Belfast Harlequins v Malahide, Deramore Park; Clonmel v Dolphin, Ard Gaoithe; Midleton v Bective Rangers, Towns Park; Monkstown v Bruff, Park Avenue; Thomond v Ballyclare, Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Women’s Division: (5pm unless stated) Cooke v Wicklow, Shaw’s Bridge; Ennis v Tullow, Drumbiggle Road; Galwegians v Ballincollig, Crowley Park; Old Belvedere v Railway Union, Ollie Campbell Park; UL Bohemian v Blackrock College, UL4G.