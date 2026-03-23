Early Edition Podcast

Rising seas around Ireland, cost-of-living measures, and a bicycle thief solution

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Plus: Tributes to broadcaster Michael Lyster

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Waves crash against Balbriggan lighthouse in Co Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Waves crash against Balbriggan lighthouse in Co Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Andrew McNair
Mon Mar 23 2026 - 07:23

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that Earth’s climate is swinging increasingly out of balance, and there are potentially severe consequences for Ireland.

The Government is expected to agree measures today to try to control rising energy costs in the wake of the Middle East war.

The Migrant Rights Centre of Ireland has published a report saying people coming here on general work permits are routinely exploited by employers.

Tributes have been paid to the broadcaster Michael Lyster, who has died at the age of 71.

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‘Disgruntled from Cork’: Train passenger left fuming over the inflexibility of his ticket

Double fuel allowance, an excise duty cut and a haulier rebate to ease energy costs

Couple to attend court on Monday after demolition of illegally built Meath house

Fingal County Council is beginning a new scheme to replace stolen bicycles for young people, allowing them to stay active and giving them independence.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
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