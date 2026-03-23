Rising seas around Ireland, cost-of-living measures, and a bicycle thief solution

Waves crash against Balbriggan lighthouse in Co Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that Earth’s climate is swinging increasingly out of balance, and there are potentially severe consequences for Ireland.

The Government is expected to agree measures today to try to control rising energy costs in the wake of the Middle East war.

The Migrant Rights Centre of Ireland has published a report saying people coming here on general work permits are routinely exploited by employers.

Tributes have been paid to the broadcaster Michael Lyster, who has died at the age of 71.

Fingal County Council is beginning a new scheme to replace stolen bicycles for young people, allowing them to stay active and giving them independence.