Munster must focus on solutions no problems ahead of clash with Bulls

Bulls v Munster

Loftus Versfeld (12pm, Irish time, live on TG4, Premier Sports)

Munster must make this game about attitude not altitude. Repairing to the high veldt after last week’s trimming at sea level in Durban will have been a sobering process, one that necessitated a hefty dollop of introspection. The focus must be on the solutions rather than the problems.

Adversity has often been a fuel source for some of the province’s best days. Players will have to draw down heavily on character and spirit to complement physical qualities in a gut check for the group. The 45-0 defeat to the Sharks was a chastening experience, albeit skewed by the fact that the home side scored three tries and 19-points in the last three and a half minutes of the match.

The visitors checked out a little early, mentally and physically, and were punished accordingly, a reminder to play through the final whistle. Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has made eight changes and a positional switch, five in the backline that includes the returning Irish halfbacks Jack Crowley and Craig Casey, with the scrumhalf captaining his province for a second time.

Getting a tune out of a backline requires a regular supply of front foot possession. Academy prospect Ben O’Connor is a bright player, Dan Kelly’s positioning at outside centre will be scrutinised beyond the provincial coaching group, so too that of Calvin Nash. The game management of the halfbacks is crucial to their team’s chances.

The other notable milestone is that hooker Diarmuid Barron will reach a century of appearances for the province. The Bulls will relish the prospect of tearing asunder the Munster scrum. Phase two of the plan will be to go after the visiting lineout, but Munster have plenty of options in the back five of the pack if the mechanics and timing are slick.

Munster's Diarmuid Barron. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag/Inpho

The absence of coaches Alex Codling and Sean Cronin isn’t ideal, but it does empower the players to run the set piece under McMillan’s guidance. Munster must employ a practical outlook; win the ball in the most expedient fashion.

Playing in South Africa places a huge demand on being able to handle the ferocious physical element of the game and for players like number eight Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen and Tom Ahern it’s a rigorous test. The six-two split on the bench contains power players Edwin Edogbo and Gavin Coombes but it’s a case of fingers crossed that the backline stays healthy.

The Bulls offer that fusion of raw power in the form of players like Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje, Juan Grobbelaar, and centurion Gerhard Steenekamp while Marco van Staden, Cobus Wiese and Cameron Hanekom wait in reserve.

Veteran Springboks and World Cup winners’ fullback Willie Le Roux and outhalf Handre Pollard are surrounded by the jet-heeled Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Stedman Gans, playing in centre alongside the direct carrying of a fit again Harold Voster.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said: “Every game is important. We’re just unfortunately in that situation now. We will fight to stay in the top eight with every game. If we don’t get the result, we’ll put ourselves in jeopardy. If we get it, we stay in touch. So, every game is vital. If Munster win, they go up. If they don’t, it doesn’t matter. We just have to keep winning.”

The home side have won four of their last five United Rugby Championship matches at Loftus, while the last non-South African team to beat them in the league was the Glasgow Warriors in June 2024.

Munster are very much the outsiders. What might serve them well is to swing freely in terms of their patterns and take the game to the home side. Anything more conservative won’t suffice. A point or two would be a good return.

Bulls: W le Roux; C Moodie, S Gans, H Vorster, K-L Arendse; H Pollard, E Papier; G Steenekamp, J Grobbelaar, F Klopper; R Vermaak, R Nortje; M Coetzee (capt), E Louw, N Carr. Replacements: M van Staden, J-H Wessels, K Mchunu, C Wiese, C Hanekom, Z Burger, C Jooste, David Kriel.

Munster: B O’Connor: C Nash, D Kelly, A Nankivell, S O’Brien: J Crowley, C Casey (capt); M Milne, D Barron, M Ala’alatoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; T Ahern, A Kendellen, B Gleeson. Replacements: N Scannell, J Loughman, J Ryan, E Edogbo, G Coombes, P Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, J Hodnett.

Referee: H Davidson (Scotland)