Rogue dentists, presidential pardons, and hogging the overtaking lanes

The Early Edition podcast brings you four of our top stories in under ten minutes each morning from Monday to Friday.

On today’s episode: An unregistered dentist was offering patients treatments, including X-rays, in the sittingroom of a Dublin apartment, the Irish Dental Council has said.

The State will no longer issue pardons for people convicted by the British-controlled justice system, writes the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan.

Children are being groomed into criminality from the age of six in deprived areas where “there is an endless supply” of youths to serve the drugs trade, a report by the Irish Penal Reform Trust has found.

A man has appealed for help in finding a car stolen from outside his family’s Dublin home, the loss of which has led to a “massive” and unwelcome routine change for his son who has special needs.

Is there an element of motorway driving that grinds your gears? John in Dublin 2 is glad people hog the overtaking lanes on motorways because it makes him feel like he has his own personal bus lane.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.