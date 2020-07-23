A chara, – The Government’s welcome decision to abolish oaths and affirmations when affidavits are filed should be immediately extended to the courts (“‘Embarrassing’ system of oaths and affirmations to be abolished”, News, July 22).

Even decades ago, when witnesses, defendants and litigants might have been more fearful of a supposed divine wrath, a blithe indifference to the solemnity of the oath was not unusual.

Exaggerations, lying and evasion might have added a frisson to the happy working days of this long-retired court reporter, but it was realised there was a cost to civil society and justice which could not be absorbed by formulaic oath taking, and swearing by Almighty God. – Is mise,

PAUL MURRAY,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.