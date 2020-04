Sir, – Your article on the return of our Taoiseach to the medical register is conflicted in the matter of Dr Varadkar’s medical title (“Varadkar returns to practising medicine to help during crisis”, April 6th). You refer to him as Mr Varadkar in the same article. Dr Varadkar is a medical practitioner. Were he a surgeon of course, you should use the title “Mr” Varadkar. – Yours, etc,

Dr PATRICK TALTY

MRCVS, Tulla, Co Clare.