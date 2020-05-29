The Irish Times view on the world after Covid-19: Rethinking our societies

Amidst the darkness, we have also caught glimpses of light: the solidarity of neighbours, the heroics of frontline workers, the kindness of strangers

Government has changed, and so has many people’s views of its role. When we feel vulnerable, it turns out, we look to the State to step in. And it does, with a capacity for mobilisation and social solidarity that sceptics underestimated. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Government has changed, and so has many people’s views of its role. When we feel vulnerable, it turns out, we look to the State to step in. And it does, with a capacity for mobilisation and social solidarity that sceptics underestimated. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

 

Contagious disease has shaped the world’s fortunes for centuries, but many decades of relatively good health had left the West unprepared for the pandemic epidemiologists always warned was inevitable. Shaken from their complacency, societies are urgently grappling with ways to adapt in light of a threat that is no longer abstract but horrifyingly real. In reevaluating how we live, however, we must look far beyond our vulnerability to disease and reconsider some of the most basic principles of our modern life. If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is that such self-scrutiny is long overdue.

These have been bleak and difficult months. Hundreds of thousands have died and millions have fallen ill. Many more have lost their jobs or seen their incomes slashed. Nearly all of us have felt anxiety, stress and loneliness. Yet amidst such darkness, we have also caught glimpses of light: the solidarity of neighbours, the heroics of frontline workers, the kindness of strangers.

We have also seen paths to a better world emerge. It took a shutdown of the global economy and the freezing of our daily lives, but what we see quite clearly now is that many of us yearn for different ways of living. By forcing people to work from home, the crisis has made us rethink our commutes, our office lives, our dependence on cars. It has reminded us that technology can threaten our privacy, but also that it can be a lifeline. In a world without traffic, we are more attentive to nature, its consolations and the mortal danger we pose to it.

Government has changed, and so has many people’s views of its role. When we feel vulnerable, it turns out, we look to the State to step in. And it does, with a capacity for mobilisation and social solidarity that sceptics underestimated. Parts of the public service that seemed almost impossible to overhaul have transformed overnight. In a world destabilised in recent years by the rise of the autocrat and the demagogue, we have seen the value of expertise, of science, of quiet competence over heavy bluster.

Positive shifts that were difficult to achieve before the pandemic – the closing of gaps between private and public healthcare, the pedestrianisation of our cities or the need for equitable housing policies – have accelerated. In a spirit not unlike the immediate postwar era, when the European welfare state began to emerge, we are rethinking old assumptions about how we care for our elderly citizens, how we can build better urban spaces, how we can live more sustainable lives.

We applaud our health professionals on the doorsteps. We make sacrifices so that others may stay healthy. We look out for one another. Long may it continue. But this restoration of public values also comes with an obligation to act on it, and to demand that when the crisis is over, we begin anew.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.