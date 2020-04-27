The Irish Times view on the EU/UK talks: a chasm that will be hard to bridge

Time is running out for a deal on the future relationship between the two sides

The European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/ AP

The European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/ AP

 

The resumption last week of EU-UK talks on their future relationship did not go well. The 40 video conferences involved EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost, as well as technical discussions across all 11 negotiating groups. But only “limited progress was made” in a few areas, a UK spokesman said afterwards, while the EU expressed strong disappointment.

Time is running out, as Barnier keeps warning. He points to the June deadline for the UK to seek an extension beyond December’s talks cut-off and the end of transition. The UK has reiterated that it will not apply for an extension. In the interim only two rounds of negotiations are left: the weeks of May 11th and June 1st.

That tightening timeframe makes preparations for the UK’s no-deal departure all the more relevant; specifically in the Irish context, work on preparing customs procedures, sanitary and phytosanitary controls, as well as other regulatory checks for goods, foods and animals crossing the Irish Sea.

On Thursday the joint Specialised Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland will meet for the first time, and, Barnier insists, must hear “clear evidence” that the UK is actually preparing the physical/administrative infrastructure for such checks. His warning that “the faithful and effective implementation of the withdrawal agreement is absolutely central to our ongoing negotiations” is unambiguous – progress in the future relationship talks is conditional on those controls being put in place in a timely way, whatever UK prime minister Boris Johnson may otherwise promise. There was a dreary familiarity to the post-talks assessments by both sides – arguments and positions well and truly vented, and settled, we thought, in the withdrawal agreement talks. But no, the UK insists it will not accept – has not accepted – the EU terms on level playing-field conditions. You didn’t force the Canadians, South Koreans or Japanese to accept these conditions, London claims, as its draft free-trade agreement cherrypicks its way through other treaties, citing them as precedents.

But the UK wants a bespoke deal with no tariffs and no quotas. Both its market’s scale and proximity make it entirely different, the EU responds. Brussels also rejects attempts to split and negotiate separately, sector by sector. One unified agreement is essential. “Parallelism”, sectoral talks progressing together in step, is the Brussels mantra.

Familiar arguments about governance of any agreement, and the role of the European Court of Justice, are back on the table, as is – to the surprise of many – suggestions that the UK does not want to commit permanently to the European Convention on Human Rights, an EU must. These are chasms that will be difficult if not impossible to bridge.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.