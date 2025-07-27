Kerry player ratings: The Clifford brothers star as Kingdom lift Sam Maguire

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

Had some wobbles in the second half, unlucky to slip before his long-range free effort, but kept enough variety and accuracy in his kickouts to ensure Kerry won enough of the midfield battle. Rating: 7

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

Proved himself Kerry’s Mr Dependable once again, helping to restrict Oisin Gallen to just two points. Not far off his man-of-the-match display against Donegal in 2014, ferocious in his tackling as always, excellent reading of play. Rating: 8

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

Stood up admirably against Michael Murphy, ensuring zero goal threat throughout. Brought his usual pace and energy to the position, never losing sight of his task at hand, fighting hard for every ball. Rating: 8

Donegal's Michael Murphy tackled by Jason Foley of Kerry. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

Completed the full-back line of resistance with his ceaseless commitment, even if Conor O’Donnell caused him trouble at times. Displayed great energy and courage throughout, utterly committed to every ball. Rating: 7

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

Once again brought his unlimited reserves of football ability, attacking with sheer intent with every chance he got. Sent one shot wide, but that just reflected his attacking mood. Helped keep the Donegal half backs quiet. Rating: 8

6. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

Went about his business with all his trademark focus and sharpness, central to Kerry’s running game, in both attack and retreat. Ran himself into the ground too, gave it his absolute all. Rating: 8

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

Played his captain’s role to the glorious limit, leading from the start and playing wonderful football throughout. Finished with three points from play, a performance almost entirely without fault. Rating: 9

Donegal's Finnbarr Roarty and Gavin White of Kerry. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

8. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

Capped off his remarkable season in style, scoring two first half points in his first All-Ireland final debut, Battled hard for every kick out, superb particularly under the high ball. Rating: 7

9. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

Brought all his club form to the county table when needed, once Diarmuid O’Connor was injured, and stuck to his job with now trademark coolness and courage, in his senior debut season. Rating: 8

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

Rose to the challenge here with all his style and substance, repeatedly orchestrating and inspiring the Kerry attacks, and showing brilliant skill in possession. His blazing goal at the death, majestically finished, was utterly deserved. Rating: 9

Kerry's Joe O’Connor celebrates scoring a goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

Kerry needed another big game from him and he didn’t disappoint, twice scoring two-point frees when Kerry needed them, his role in setting up scores equally critical. Donegal couldn’t contain him. Rating: 8

12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

A big influence around the middle third throughout, tracking back when needed, but also playing a central role going forward. Tactically outplayed the Donegal half backs too, cool and committed. Rating: 7

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

Wow. Under all the pressure any All-Ireland final could bring, Clifford calmly did what he does best, his three two-pointers in the first half spreading confidence throughout the team. Finished with 0-9, adding to his 8-53 already scored in this championship. Rating: 9

Kerry's David Clifford. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

14. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Saved the best game of his season until last, running ceaselessly, scoring three points from play, winning frees when Kerry needed them. Plenty of sibling intuition with David too, a joy to watch. Rating: 9

15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Took on the game with aggression from the start, finishing with three points from play, always dangerous when running at goal, even if a little off target with one of his first efforts. Rating: 8

Substitutes

None of them were required to make anything like a match-turning impact, but Diarmuid O’Connor helped bring some added energy to midfield, Evan Looney also getting on some ball in his debut season. Tadhg Morley had the honour of setting up the icing on the cake, Joe O’Connor’s late goal. Rating: 7

Management

An eighth All-Ireland final for Jack O’Connor, this time flanked by Aodán Mac Gearailt, James Costello, and Cian O’Neill. O’Connor steps away after one of his finest, and his fifth win. At the end of an emotionally draining season, the team were in absolute peak condition, dominant winners over a highly-rated Donegal team. Rating: 9