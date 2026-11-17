Over the last year the number of children entering homelessness has risen at five times the rate of single adults. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The statistics for homelessness in September were released last Friday evening at about 7pm, too late to make the main evening’s news bulletins. They show another record broken with the number of homeless people reaching 18,065. Shamefully, 5,897, or one third, of these are children.

These children were among the 2,821 families living in emergency accommodation, often hotel rooms and B&Bs, some living there for years. As Louise Bayliss of the Society of St Vincent de Paul said, homelessness is “increasingly a crisis of families and children”. The Simon Community’s Ber Grogan pointed out that 5,897 is “the equivalent of around 197 classrooms of 30 children ”. Over the last year the number of children entering homelessness has risen at five times the rate of single adults.

If so many children were failed so badly and so consistently by the State on any other issue, there would be calls for a public inquiry. But rising homelessness figures have become almost unremarkable.

Speaking at the retirement of Padraic Kenna, professor of housing law at University of Galway earlier this month, President Catherine Connolly said “not only are the figures for homelessness growing all the time, but those figures have been normalised with a diminishing sense of outrage on our part”.

Reactions to the latest set of dire figures are chiefly notable by their absence. Days after publication, the Department of Housing hadn’t updated its own website to reflect the new numbers. There are 43 worthy actions in the Government’s new Child and Family Homelessness Action Plan, but no specific target for reducing child and family homelessness. No target suggests limited ambition.

Of the nearly 80 press releases on the Department of Housing’s website , none are about homelessness.

The Government is much quicker to comment on the fact that the 9,070 social houses delivered in 2025 was the largest number since the 8,794 completed in 1975 . Numerically this is correct, but statistically it is meaningless. In 1975 the population of Ireland was just over 3 million; in 2025 it was more than 5.45 million. In the 1970s therefore, the State was building about 2.77 social houses per thousand population; last year this was 1.64 per thousand population, a reduction of 41 per cent.

This fall in output has happened while our national gross national income (GNI) has increased 4,570 per cent , and our modified GNI per capita income (which strips out distortions caused by multinational corporations) has risen to €61,183 in 2025 from €1,980 in 1975. Even allowing for inflation, we are stupendously wealthy and making stupendously ineffective choices with that wealth. Increasingly, children and families are paying the price.

[ Homelessness often a ‘domino effect of compounding circumstances’Opens in new window ]

Looking at homeless numbers and housing output, one would normally expect the numbers of those in need of housing to reduce as more supply increases: the trend lines should be going in opposite directions. Instead, as housing output is 657 per cent higher than 2014 according to CSO figures, homelessness has been increasing too – official figures record that is 554 per cent higher than 2014.

This is a systemic failure partly caused by prioritising high-end expensive housing – originally as a solution to the housing crash of 2008 – in the hope that the impact of expensive housing trickles down to provide housing for those most in need. The Victorians mocked this approach as the “horse-and-sparrow” theory: if you pile enough oats into the horse, some will eventually pass through on to the road for the sparrows to eat. Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher – arguably the most influential people in Irish housing policy history – were fans. This same approach still informs much current housing policy.

Financially, the trajectory of rising homelessness is further proof of the Government not being on top of the problem. In 2020 Ireland spent €271 million on emergency accommodation for homeless people. Last year this had increased by 66 per cent to €449 million.

After the number of children experiencing homelessness, perhaps the next shameful statistic is the number of people who die homeless. Every year about 10 people a month die homeless, or two and a half times the number of deaths due to murder and manslaughter in 2025. Many have issues such as addiction, and some die by suicide or from violence. Again, if it wasn’t homelessness, there would probably be an inquiry into so many preventable deaths.

In 2020 the Interim Report on Mortality in the Single Homeless Population by Dr Austin O’Carroll showed mortality rates that were three to 10 times higher for men experiencing homelessness and six to ten times higher for women experiencing homelessness in comparison with the general population.

O’Carroll, an inner-city GP, made multiple useful recommendations to alleviate deaths among the homeless population, including that a “critical review take place after each homeless death [which would] result in a learning plan for the sector that has clear recommendations that can be realistically implemented to reduce the risks of similar incidents reoccurring”.

Like the Housing Commission , the report’s key recommendations have never been implemented.

It’s not as if homelessness is unsolvable. Four decades ago Finland, with a population similar to Ireland’s, had a homeless population of more than 20,000. In 2023 this was about 3,500 . In Finland “tenant selection on state-subsidised apartments is based on your need . If you are homeless, then you are put first on the list”, according to Finnish ministry of the environment senior specialist Hanna Kettunen at a recent Simon Communities conference.

Solutions to homelessness all involve “upstream prevention”. The only meaningful slowdown in homelessness in the last 12 years was during Covid when temporary moratoriums on no-fault evictions were introduced. The same pattern in homeless data emerged across many countries. When the ban was lifted in April 2023 the minister for housing at the time, Darragh O’Brien, said the Government was “prepared for any consequences”. Homeless numbers have since risen by 47 per cent .