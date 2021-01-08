Trump’s Twitter account permanently suspended

US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the social media network said in a statement posted on Friday.

The moves after Trump supporters rioted on Capitol Hill in Washington DC earlier this week in an attempt to prevent confirmation of November’s presidential election results.

Five people died as a result of the disorder at the Capitol, including a police officer who had been struck by a fire extinguisher.

