Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director

US president Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision, which sees the president following through on a recent threat, on Wednesday.

Ms Sanders cited Mr Brennan’s “erratic conduct and behaviour” and accused him of “lying” and “wild outbursts”.

She also claims that Mr Brennan, who served in the Obama administration, “leveraged his status” to make unfounded allegations.

Mr Brennan has been deeply critical of Mr Trump’s conduct, calling his performance at a joint press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin at a summit in Finland “nothing short of treasonous”.

Ms Sanders said other former intelligence officials’ security clearances are also “currently under review”. – AP