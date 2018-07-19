Trump renews attack on ‘fake news media’ coverage of Putin summit

US president Donald Trump has repeated his attack on the media as he said he looked forward to his second meeting with his Russian countepart, Vladimir Putin.

Tweeting on Thursday morning from the White House, Mr Trump said his summit with Mr Putin in Helsinki this week was “a great success” – “except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media”.

He said he looked forward to his next meeting with the Russian president so “we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more”.

“There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems...but they can ALL be solved!,” he said.

The US president issued a series of tweets on Thursday morning lambasting the media over its coverage of the summit.

“The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war,” he said, adding that they “hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin”.

But he singled out Fox News, and its flagship morning news show Fox & Friends, for praise, quoting the station as having sai d “Trump recognized Russian Meddling MANY TIMES”, and adding: “Thank you to @foxandfriends and @FoxNews for actually showing the clips” .

In an earlier tweet he said: “The Fake News Media is going Crazy! They make up stories without any backup, sources or proof.” He claimed that many of the stories written about him “and the good people surrounding me” are “total fiction”.

Mr Trump also lashed out at the European Union for its record-breaking fine on US company Google announced on Wednesday. “I told you so!”, he tweeted. “The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long!”

Widely criticised

Mr Trump is to meet European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the White House for talks next week.

The US president’s comments come days after his summit with Mr Putin and the ensuing press conference, which was widely criticised by Democrats and Republicans alike. During the press conference on Monday he appeared to take Mr Putin’s word that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 US election over the contrary assessment of US intelligence agencies.

In an interview with CBS news on Wednesday, Mr Trump said he agreed with the US intelligence services that Russia interfered in the election. Asked if he held Mr Putin responsible he said: “I would, because he is charge of the country. Certainly, as the leader of the country you would have to say yes.”

He said he had let Mr Putin know during his meeting with him on Monday that “we can’t have this, we’re not going to have this, and that’s the way it’s going to be”.

The interview was the latest attempt my Mr Trump to backtrack from his comments in Helsinki, which were widely criticised.

Earlier on Wednesday there was more confusion about Mr Trump’s comments on the summit. At a White House briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that the president had not said that Russia was no longer interfering in US elections.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump appeared to suggest that Russia was not now targetting the United States – a comment that put him at odds with his own intelligence services.

Wouldn’t, not would

Asked by reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting in the White House if he believed Russia was still targetting the United States, the president had replied, “No.” His remarks elicited a strong rebuke from senior Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who noted a “big discrepancy” between Mr Trump’s statement and warnings by director of national intelligence Dan Coats that Russian interference was still going on.

But an hour later Ms Sanders said the president had been saying “no” to taking any more questions.

“I had a chance to speak with the president. The president was saying no to answering questions,” she said. “The president and his administration is working very hard to make sure Russia does not meddle in our elections.”

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said he misspoke at the Helsinki conference when he said he saw no reason why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 election. “The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t, or why it wouldn’t be Russia,’ sort of a double negative. So you can put that in, and I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself,” he said.