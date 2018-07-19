Macron under fire after aide is caught striking protester

French president Emmanuel Macron came under fire on Thursday, after it emerged that his office suspended one of his aides who struck a May Day protester but did not inform law enforcement authorities of the incident.

Critics said the affair reinforced perceptions of a leader out of touch with ordinary people in France, coming on the heels of controversies over government spending on official crockery, a swimming pool built at a presidential retreat, and cutting remarks by Mr Macron about the costs of welfare.

A video from a May Day rally published by Le Monde newspaper on Wednesday showed a man wearing a police helmet and identification tag dragging a woman away and then striking a demonstrator. The man was later recognised as a member of the French presidency staff.

“The staff member, Alexandre Benalla, had been given permission to witness the demonstrations only as an observer,” presidential spokesman Bruno Roger-Petit said in a hastily arranged video statement.

“Clearly, he went beyond this . . . He was immediately summoned by the president’s chief of staff [following the May Day incident] and given a 15-day suspension. This came as punishment for unacceptable behaviour.”

The Paris prosecutor, who was unaware of the matter before Thursday, launched a preliminary investigation against Benalla on suspicion of violence, usurping the function of a police officer and using signs reserved for public authorities.

On a trip to southwestern France on Thursday, Mr Macron declined to answer questions from reporters on the subject.

‘Too lenient’

The presidency’s handling of the matter was condemned by opposition parties, who argued that not only was the punishment too lenient but that the incident should have promptly been referred to judicial authorities.

“This video is shocking. Today we have the feeling that in Macron’s entourage one is above the law,” Laurent Wauquiez, president of the conservative Républicains, told Europe 1 radio.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon told reporters: “If we accept that anybody can be a policeman alongside the police then we no longer have the rule of law.

“This man is the eyes and ears of the prince [Macron].”

Labour unions hold demonstrations every year on May 1st in France and clashes with police at these events are not uncommon.

File photograph from June 2017 of French president Emmanuel Macron riding a bicycle in northern France, accompanied by Alexandre Benalla (l). Photograph: Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images

After the 15-day suspension, Benalla was brought back into the president’s immediate entourage. He has appeared alongside Macron in multiple Reuters photos of public events.

Benalla also helped organise the festivities surrounding the return home of France’s World Cup-winning soccer team earlier this week, and was seen next to the team bus. – Reuters