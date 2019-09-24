Trump impeachment calls rise over Ukraine contacts

Democratic calls for impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump grew on Tuesday after reports the president told White House staff to withhold $391 million in aid to Kiev days before allegedly pressuring Ukraine’s leader to investigate the son of former US vice-president Joe Biden.

The New York Times and Washington Post reported on Monday that the US president in July told Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, to withhold the military aid despite the fact Congress had approved its disbursal.

The revelation has raised new concerns that Mr Trump may have attempted to use millions in taxpayer dollars as leverage to persuade a foreign leader to gather dirt on a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The reports have prompted a group of freshman Democrats in the House of Representatives, many from conservative-leaning districts, to publicly call for impeachment proceedings in a column published by the Washington Post.

“Congress must determine whether the president was indeed willing to use his power and withhold security assistance funds to persuade a foreign country to assist him in an upcoming election,” the congressmen wrote. “If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offence.”

The controversy centres on a July 25th telephone conversation Mr Trump held with Volodymyr Zelensky, the new Ukrainian president. The phone call prompted a whistleblower within the US intelligence community to raise a red flag with superiors, reportedly because of Mr Trump’s comments about Mr Biden during the conversation. Mr Trump has acknowledged discussing Mr Biden during the call.

Shifting mood

While many Democrats refrained from pushing for impeachment following the Russia probe led by Robert Mueller, the mood on Capitol Hill appears to be rapidly shifting.

“We are 100 per cent moving into impeachment territory,” said one Democratic lawmaker. “There’s no question about it. None.”

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, has long opposed impeachment over concerns that it would energise Trump voters and have no chance of success, since the Republican-controlled Senate would not vote to oust the president, even if he were impeached in Congress’s lower house.

But the California lawmaker has come under growing pressure from her members to alter her stance because of the Ukraine revelations.

The controversy erupted after House investigators revealed Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, had refused to give Congress details of the whistleblower complaint.

On Sunday, Ms Pelosi said Mr Trump would face a “new chapter” if Mr Maguire did not share the details with Congress, suggesting that she was willing to pursue impeachment. The intelligence boss will be grilled about the issue when he testifies before Congress on Thursday.

Biden’s son

US media have reported that Mr Trump urged Mr Zelensky to work with Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who is the US president’s personal lawyer, to investigate the Ukrainian business dealings of Hunter Biden while his father was vice-president. Mr Trump has alleged that Mr Biden improperly pressured Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor who was investigating a company of which Mr Biden’s son was a board member.

Mr Trump, who has provided contradictory explanations, was dogged by the burgeoning scandal as he attended the UN General Assembly in New York. “No . . . I didn’t do it,” he said when pressed by reporters about whether he withheld the aid as a bargaining chip.

At the weekend, Mr Trump conceded that he had discussed the Bidens with his Ukrainian counterpart but said there was “no quid pro quo”.

But Mr Giuliani told Fox Business he could not be 100 per cent certain that Mr Trump had not threatened to withhold the aid from Ukraine. Mr Trump had said he would like to see the transcript of the call released, while adding that publishing the details would set a bad precedent.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, on Monday said he had travelled to Ukraine recently to meet Mr Zelensky after learning that the president felt Mr Trump was withholding the aid as a way to pressure him to open a probe into the Biden family.

“No president of the United States can use his office, can use the national security apparatus of this country, to try to interfere in an election to try to destroy his political opponents,” Mr Murphy said. “If it is indeed true, Congress can’t allow it to stand.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019