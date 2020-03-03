‘It is game on’ - Irish-based US Democrats cast ballots in race for White House

US Democrats in Ireland cast ballots in Dublin on Tuesday in the party’s nominating process to pick a candidate to challenge Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

A queue formed in a hotel on the north quays in Dublin after voting started at 5pm.

The Democrats Abroad primary took place on the biggest day so far in the race for the White House as a third of the Democratic delegates who pick the party candidate voted across 14 states, including the big voting states of California and Texas.

“Today is huge. It is the biggest ‘Super Tuesday’ in history for any political party,” said TJ Mulloy, treasurer of Democrats Abroad Ireland, as he guided voters into the polling station.

Almost 35,000 Democrats living outside the US voted in the overseas primary four years ago.

A total of 13 delegates will represent overseas Democrats at the party’s convention in Milwaukee in July when Trump’s opponent will be chosen. There are 3,979 delegates in all at the convention; the winning candidate needs 1,991 to secure the nomination.

‘Principled’

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, the leader in the race so far after four states voted, won the Democrats Abroad primary in Ireland against Hillary Clinton four years ago. He had the backing of several Irish Democrats voting again yesterday.

“He is is principled. He is a serious player. He believes in what he says,” said Michael Brennan, from Blackrock, south Dublin, who voted for the democratic socialist senator.

Brennan expects the “party establishment” to “try their damndest” to stop Sanders, an Independent senator who votes with Democrats in the US senate, winning the nomination but does not think they will succeed. If Sanders clears that hurdle, Brennan thinks he can beat Trump.

“We live in very strange times. We just saw it with the election here in Ireland a few weeks ago with Sinn Féin coming out of nowhere. People are very angry. People want change and I think the same is true at home,” said Irish-born US citizen.

Katie Clerkin from Rathgar, south Dublin, is 17 but will be 18 by the presidential election and so can vote. Her friends are envious that among her pals she is “the first one to vote in anything”.

She backed Sanders because of his pledge to make third-level education free.

Her mother, Claire, voted for Joe Biden, who is second behind Sanders and resurgent again following his come-from-behind victory in the South Carolina primary at the weekend.

“He is actually a Democrat; Bernie Sanders is not,” she said. “That is important to me.”

Rebecca Winkler from Pennsylvania who is studying at Trinity College Dublin wanted to back Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren but voted for Sanders because she did not think a vote for Warren “would really go anywhere”. She has her doubts about Sanders beating Trump.

“A lot of traditionalist Democrats would not vote for him if he was against Biden but they would vote for him against Trump,” she said.

Greeting voters as they arrived, Mulloy, who voted for Warren, relished another highly competitive Democratic primary after Barack Obama versus Clinton in 2008 and Clinton versus Sanders in 2016.

“It is game on. Six months ago you couldn’t beat Joe Biden. Six weeks ago he was out of the race. Today he is probably the frontrunner,” he said.

“It is crazy.”