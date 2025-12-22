James Ransone, actor known for The Wire, dies in Los Angeles

James Ransone, the American actor best known for his work in 12 episodes of The Wire, has died in Los Angeles.

Information from the Los Angeles medical examiner indicated Ransone (46), died on Friday from suicide.

Ransone portrayed the dock worker turned petty criminal Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in season two of David Simon’s critically acclaimed Baltimore crime drama The Wire. He later acted alongside Alexander Skarsgard in Generation Kill, also helmed by Simon.

In Generation Kill, Ransone played real-life marine Cpl Josh Ray Person across all seven episodes of the HBO show.

Ransone more recently appeared in It Chapter Two as the fictional character Eddie Kaspbrak.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of condolences on social media from fans of the various productions in which he participated. One tribute in particular praised how his work on It Chapter Two stood out on a cast whose members included Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Skarsgard’s brother, Bill, who portrays the antagonist Pennywise.

Among those to weigh in was Ransone’s fellow actor Francois Arnaud, a prominent cast member of Heated Rivalry, which is on the HBO Max platform.

“RIP James Ransone,” Arnaud wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Unique actor that I was continuously impressed and inspired by.”

Ransone was born in Baltimore in 1979. He attended the Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, Maryland, from 1993 to 1997. He got his break co-starring in the 2002 teen drama Ken Park before landing his role on The Wire a year later.

In 2021, Ransone shared that he was sexually abused by a former tutor who worked in Maryland public schools, as the Baltimore Sun reported. He wrote on Instagram that the abuse was a factor in alcohol and heroin addictions with which he later grappled.

The celebrity news source Page Six reported that Ransone in 2020 reported the abuse he described, but authorities declined to pursue criminal charges.

Ransone in 2016 spoke to Interview magazine of how he would “wrestle with the catharsis of acting”.

Some of his roles called on him to humanise characters who were not likable, “so I find myself living in a lot of unlikable skin”, he said. “As a result of that, I don’t always feel good.” - Guardian

- Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on the freephone helpline number 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.