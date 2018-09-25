Iran is world’s ‘leading sponsor of terrorism’, Trump tells UN

US president Donald Trump has urged the international community to join the US in isolating Iran as he delivered a combative speech to the United Nations.

In a keynote address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Trump began by focusing on his own political achievements, claiming that his administration had accomplished “almost more than any other administration in the history of our country”. His statement elicited laughter from the packed chamber, prompting Mr Trump to say “didn’t expect that reaction”.

While last year Mr Trump denounced North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “little Rocket Man” this year he thanked Mr Kim for his “courage”, highlighting the dialogue between the US and North Korea under his presidency.

Instead Mr Trump turned his ire to Iran. Months after the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, Mr Trump denounced the Iranian regime as the “leading sponsor of terrorism”.

“We cannot allow the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism to possess the world’s most dangerous weapons,” he said.

Noting that Iran’s neighbours have “played a heavy toll” for the regime’s “agenda of aggression and expansion”, he said that the nuclear deal was a “windfall for Iran’s leaders”. He said that in the years since the deal was reached, Iran’s military budget grew by nearly 40 per cent, it had developed nuclear capable missiles, increased its policy of internal repressions and funded terrorism.

In a wide-ranging speech, Mr Trump hit on many of the protectionist themes that helped propel him to the White House. Denouncing countries for taking advantage of America’s economy, he said that his administration had already started to renegotiate “broken and bad trade deals”. America would “not be taken advantage of any longer,” he said.

“We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”

He highlighted America’s energy independence, praising Poland for weaning itself off dependence on Russia for energy, and singling out Germany for criticism over its use of Russian energy.

‘Unaccountable’

Similarly, he said that the US would not be joining the new global compact on migration.

“Migration should not be governed by an international body, unaccountable by our own citizens.” He said the long-term solution for migration is “to help people to build more hopeful futures in their home countries – to ‘make their countries great again’”.

He also hinted that the US would trim its foreign aid budget, noting that it is the largest aid donor in the world.

On the Middle East, Mr Trump praised his administration’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Underlining what he described as the American policy of “principled realism” he said that the US recognised the right of “every sovereign state to determine its own capital”.

However, it is his words on Iran that could have the most significant impact in the near-term. The other signatories to the Iran deal – including France, the UK and Germany – remain committed to the landmark agreement which led to a curtailment of Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for the lifting of punishing economic sanctions.

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani is due to address the general assembly later on Tuesday.

Speaking minutes before he entered the chamber, Mr Trump said he did not plan on meeting Mr Rouhani at the UN. But he left the door open to a future meeting.

“Iran has to change its tune before I meet with them. They want to meet. I’m not meeting with them until they change their tune. It will happen . . . We look forward to having a great relationship with Iran, but it won’t happen now.”

His comments followed an earlier tweet. “Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!”

On the eve of Mr Trump’s speech the European Union, Iran and other signatories of the deal reiterated their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for the Iran nuclear deal.

On Monday night, they announced the establishment of a special purpose vehicle which would allow companies to continue doing business with Iran, bypassing the US sanctions. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the new payments system would “allow European companies to continue to trade with Iran in accordance to European Union law”.