Gary Numan ‘devastated’ by tour bus fatality

A tour bus carrying British singer Gary Numan has struck and killed a 91-year-old man in the US, according to police.

Authorities in Cleveland said Numan’s bus was making a right turn when it struck the victim on a crossing. Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

Numan said on Twitter that he and his team “are all devastated by the fatal accident”.

The singer had been scheduled to perform on Monday night at the House of Blues Cleveland, which cancelled the show.

Numan now lives in California. Back in the late 1970s, in a band called Tubeway Army, he enjoyed massive success with one of the defining songs of his career, Are ‘Friends’ Electric?

Shortly after came his second career-defining song, Cars, released under his own stage name.