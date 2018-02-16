FBI was warned about suspected Florida school shooter

US president Donald Trump pledged to consider new measures to improve school safety in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Florida, but stopped short of mentioning gun control as the US reeled from its third major mass shooting in less than five months.

Addressing the nation in a televised broadcast, Mr Trump said he would work with state and local leaders to address mental health issues, as it emerged that concerns about the suspect had been flagged to the FBI last year.

Nikolas Cruz (19) was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder at a Florida court house yesterday, after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Death penalty

The suspect, who attended court dressed in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the waist, hands and ankles, may face the death penalty for the crime. His attorney told the court her client was on suicide-watch and was a “deeply troubled child” who had endured significant trauma in his life, including the death of his adoptive mother last November. The AR-15 rifle used in the attack was purchased legally.

A white supremacist group known as the Republic of Florida claimed that the suspect had been a member and had participated in paramilitary drills.