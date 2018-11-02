Actor Alec Baldwin charged with punching man in parking dispute

Alec Baldwin has been charged with assault and harassment after he was arrested for allegedly striking a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside the actor’s New York City home.

Baldwin was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.

He was released two hours later and a court appearance has been scheduled for November 26th next.

Trump on Alec Baldwin just now: "I wish him luck" pic.twitter.com/FmZDLQPuNJ — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 2, 2018

Baldwin did not comment as he walked past reporters and photographers to a waiting vehicle.

Police said Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials say the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin punched the other man.

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

Alec Baldwin impersonating US president Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live in 2017. File photograph: NBC/Getty Images

Baldwin has enjoyed a new wave of popularity in the last two years for his impressions of US president Donald Trump on TV sketch series Saturday Night Live, winning an Emmy. Asked about Baldwin’s arrest, Mr Trump said: “I wish him luck.”

Baldwin has a history of losing his temper. He denied punching a newspaper photographer in 2012 who was trying to take photos of him with his then fiancee, yoga teacher Hilaria Thomas. Baldwin and Thomas married in 2012 and have four children. – Reuters/Associated Press