UK to close access for overseas travellers without negative Covid-19 test

The UK is to close all access to the UK for overseas travellers without proof of a recent negative coronavirus test and 10 days of quarantine, shutting all travel corridors, British prime minister Boris Johnson has announced.

At a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said the border regime was being toughened up in response to new versions of coronavirus being detected around the world.

On Thursday, the government introduced new restrictions on travellers arriving from South America and Portugal in connection with a Covid-19 variant linked to Brazil.

At Friday’s press conference, Mr Johnson said the number of people who had received one of the coronavirus vaccines in the UK had now reached almost 3.3 million, including 1.3 million people aged over 80 – 45 per cent of the total – and more than 100,000 older care home residents.

The end of the travel corridors will means that from 4am on Monday anyone who arrives in the country must have proof of a negative test in the previous 72 hours and will have isolate for 10 days, or for five if they then test negative again. Johnson said this would apply across the UK.

There will be more checks to make sure arrivals are self-isolating, and the measures will remain in place at least until February 15th. – Guardian