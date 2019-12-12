UK election 2019 exit poll: Decisive Conservative Party win predicted

Boris Johnson is on course for a resounding victory in Britain’s general election, with a Conservative majority of 86 seats, according to an exit poll released after polls closed.

The poll, which has been broadly accurate in five out of the last six British elections, put the Conservatives on 368 seats, with Labour recording its worst result in modern history with 191 seats.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) are predicted to win 55 seats, capturing all but four of Scotland’s constituencies, with the Liberal Democrats winning 13 seats, just one more than in 2017.

If the exit poll is accurate, Mr Johnson will command the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher’s third election in 1987. He will be able to pass his withdrawal agreement through Parliament without difficulty and take Britain out of the European Union on January 31st.

Mr Johnson will introduce his legislative programme in a Queen’s Speech next Thursday and will bring the withdrawal bill back to Parliament before Christmas.

The result would be catastrophic for Labour, which had risen in the polls in the final weeks of the campaign and is likely to prove fatal for Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

“If it is anywhere near this, it will be extremely disappointing,” Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC.

The SNP’s success in Scotland will encourage the party in its demand for a second referendum on independence. And the Liberal Democrats’ poor result will raise questions about Jo Swinson’s leadership.

It was Britain’s first December general election but there were queues outside polling stations in parts of London, Manchester and Cambridge as voters defied the cold, wind and rain that affected much of the country.

The Conservatives enjoyed a comfortable opinion poll lead over Labour throughout the campaign, although the polls began to narrow in recent days.

The five-week campaign was dominated by Brexit, the National Health Service (NHS) and the character and leadership qualities of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. The Conservatives sought to maintain the focus on Brexit, characterising the election as an opportunity to break the gridlock at Westminster by taking Britain out of the EU within weeks.

Labour tried to shift voters’ attention away from Brexit to the impact of almost a decade on Conservative government on public services. The party faced questions about its handling of allegations of antisemitism and scepticism about its spending plans, which included a promise to introduce free, high-speed broadband to every home and business in the country.

A man was arrested after a suspicious device was found in a polling station in North Lanarkshire hours before voting was due to begin. Police carried out a controlled explosion on what they described as a “non-viable” device and the polling station was moved to a different venue.

Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world. pic.twitter.com/1MuEMXqWHq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2019

People queue to vote in the general election in London. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Following a campaign dominated by Brexit and Britain’s National Health Service, voters waited outside polling stations to elect a new government for the third time in five years.

The polls opened at 7am and closed at 10pm in a vote that will determine the future direction of the Brexit process and the economic direction of the UK, as prime minister Boris Johnson attempts to secure a Conservative majority.

In his closing rally in east London on Wednesday night, Mr Johnson portrayed the election as a stark choice, accusing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of representing a threat to national security.

“This contest is tight and getting tighter,” the prime minister told hundreds of Conservative activists at an arena on the site of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Polls show the Conservatives with a nine-point lead over Labour and a YouGov analysis based on more than 100,000 interviews in the last week suggested that Mr Johnson was on course to win a 28-seat majority.

But the poll’s margin of error also allows for a hung parliament with the Conservatives as the largest party. A poll by the Daily Telegraph and Savanta ComRes, published on Wednesday night, placed the Conservatives just five points ahead of Labour.

Mr Johnson has promised to secure parliamentary approval for his Brexit deal if he wins a majority and to take Britain out of the EU by January 31st. If he fails to secure a majority, the Conservatives will struggle to form a government because none of the opposition parties are willing to support Mr Johnson.

The DUP, which had a confidence-and-supply agreement with the Conservatives after the 2017 election, opposes Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal because it could require Northern Ireland to follow different regulations and customs rules to the rest of the UK.

Turnout

There had been fears that the low temperatures and widespread showers predicted for the first December polling day in the UK in almost a century would persuade many voters to stay indoors. But early indications suggested turnout could be high, with constituents in multiple seats posting pictures of lengthy queues outside polling stations, particularly in London, and waits of more than half an hour to vote.

“The biggest queue I’ve ever seen at my polling station,” tweeted one south London voter, Kelly Molloy, at 8.13am alongside a picture showing dozens waiting to vote in her Streatham constituency.

Another south Londoner, Chris Schofield, said more than 70 voters were waiting in the Bermondsey and Old Southwark constituency - some of whom gave up and left during his 20-minute wait, “presumably to go to work”.

“It’s about 20 times busier than it was in 2017, and for the locals and Euro elections,” the 27-year-old consultant said. “Atmosphere is very London: orderly queueing and no one is talking to each other!”

Despite facing an energetic tactical voting campaign to oust him from his own constituency of Uxbridge, Boris Johnson was the first sitting prime minister in many years not to vote for himself, choosing instead to cast his vote close to Downing Street in the marginal constituency of Cities of London and Westminster.

The Tories, who hold the seat, are facing a high-profile challenge from Chuka Umunna, who left the Labour party earlier this year and is contesting the seat for the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Johnson arrived at a polling station in Methodist Central Hall around 8am accompanied by his dog, Dilyn, kissing the animal for waiting photographers as he left.

Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was greeted by supporters and a lone protester as he and his wife, Laura Alvarez, arrived to cast their votes in his constituency of Islington North in London. Footage appeared to show the female protester, who was dressed as Elmo from Sesame Street, remonstrating with security guards and police who tried to block her, before Mr Corbyn intervened to ask: “Hello guys, can we stop the arguing please?”

The Liberal Democrat leader, Jo Swinson cast her vote at a primary school in Bearsden in her constituency of East Dunbartonshire, while the Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, posed for photographers at a ballot box in her home constituency of Glasgow East.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, tactical voting campaigns and electoral pacts mean a number of seats will be watched closely for potential upsets. DUP leader Arlene Foster wore a union jack scarf to cast her vote for a rival unionist in her home seat of Fermanagh and South Tyrone, after her party withdrew from the constituency in a bid to unseat Sinn Féin.

In North Belfast, her colleague Nigel Dodds, the leader of the DUP in Westminster, faces a threat from Sinn Féin’s John Finucane, after the SDLP withdrew to help his campaign.

Speaking in Doncaster, the Brexit party leader, Nigel Farage, told reporters he was hoping for “very, very heavy rain” in the town on Thursday, in the hope it would depress the votes of the other parties.

Man arrested

As voting continues, a 48-year-old man has been arrested after a suspicious device was found near a polling station in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Police said the device was discovered on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats in Motherwell at about 1am on Thursday.

A cordon was placed around the building as residents were evacuated following the find. Explosive ordnance disposal staff were called to the scene to examine the item before carrying out a controlled explosion despite the device being found to be “non-viable”.

People who were registered to vote at Glen Tower have been told to attend an alternative polling station at Knowetop Primary School on Knowetop Avenue in Motherwell. - Additional reporting: Guardian, PA