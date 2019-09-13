Second Brexit referendum cannot be ruled out, says David Cameron

Former UK prime minister David Cameron has said a second Brexit referendum cannot be ruled out.

In an interview with The Times, he admitted he thinks about the consequences of the 2016 poll “every single day” and worries “desperately” about what will happen next.

Mr Cameron told the paper: “I think about this every day. Every single day I think about it, the referendum and the fact that we lost and the consequences and the things that could have been done differently, and I worry desperately about what is going to happen next.

“I think we can get to a situation where we leave but we are friends, neighbours and partners. We can get there, but I would love to fast-forward to that moment because it’s painful for the country and it’s painful to watch.”

On a second referendum, he said: “I don’t think you can rule it out because we’re stuck.”

Asked if he would campaign for another poll, Mr Cameron replied: “I’m not saying one will happen or should happen. I’m just saying that you can’t rule things out right now because you’ve got to find some way of unblocking the blockage.

“I think there are certain things you shouldn’t do to unblock the blockage. I think proroguing parliament – pretending it doesn’t exist – I think that would be a bad thing.” – PA