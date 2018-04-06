Poisoned Russian agent Sergei Skripal getting better ‘rapidly’

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and his health is improving rapidly more than a month since he was poisoned with a nerve agent, the English hospital treating him said on Friday.

Mr Skripal (66) and his daughter Yulia were found slumped unconscious on a public bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4th.

Britain has insisted the pair were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent first developed by the Soviet Union and has blamed Russia.

However, Moscow has denied having anything to do with the first known use of such a toxin on European soil since the second World War.

“He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition,” Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

Ms Blanshard said she was providing the update response to “intense media coverage yesterday.”

On Thursday, Russian state television reported Ms Skripal had phoned her cousin and told her that she and her father were both recovering and that she expected to leave hospital soon.

The incident has had major diplomatic ramifications, with mass expulsions of Russian and Western diplomats.

Russia’s ambassador at the UN Security Council on Thursdaysaid that Britain was “playing with fire and you’ll be sorry” over its accusations about the incident.